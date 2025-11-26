68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate Sunday morning shooting on Plank Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to detectives, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Plank Road, leaving one person injured.

The department said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation. 

News
Police investigate Sunday morning shooting on Plank...
Police investigate Sunday morning shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. According... More >>
3 days ago Sunday, November 23 2025 Nov 23, 2025 Sunday, November 23, 2025 12:51:00 PM CST November 23, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days