Pointe Coupee Parish prioritzed 30 roads for repair

POINTE COUPEE PARISH – Construction crews in Pointe Coupee parish have a long list of roads to fix up before the new year. Parish leaders have put together a $1 million Road Repair and Rehab Project that prioritizes smoothing out more than 30 roads.

“Let’s fix them right the first time so we don’t have to fix them two years from now,” said Mark Ward the Director of Administration with the Parish.

One of the bigger road repair projects is fixing up Gremillion Road outside of New Roads. Right now, the road is full of potholes and cracks. Soon crews will tear it up to add a new cement base for stabilization and then resurface it.

Other roads that made the list include Woodview Lane, Cypress Lane, Jack Torres, Church Street, and Lacombe Lane. The money to fix up all of the roads is coming from a dedicated road tax.

“We have to wait a couple of years to put those funds together and then we prioritize and put the project up for bid,” explained Ward.

The work is expected to begin at the end of October with the goal to have all of them finished by the end of December.