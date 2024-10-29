76°
Pierre Part trailer catches fire early Sunday morning
PIERRE PART - A man was awakened inside a burning home early Sunday morning.
The Pierre Part Fire Department said a trailer caught on fire just before 3:45 a.m. Officials said the man inside was asleep when the fire started. His father woke him up and got him out unharmed.
Fire officials said the flames were out in 12 minutes.
