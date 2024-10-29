76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pierre Part trailer catches fire early Sunday morning

Related Story

PIERRE PART - A man was awakened inside a burning home early Sunday morning. 

The Pierre Part Fire Department said a trailer caught on fire just before 3:45 a.m. Officials said the man inside was asleep when the fire started. His father woke him up and got him out unharmed. 

Fire officials said the flames were out in 12 minutes. 

News
Pierre Part trailer catches fire early Sunday...
Pierre Part trailer catches fire early Sunday morning
PIERRE PART - A man was awakened inside a burning home early Sunday morning. The Pierre Part Fire Department... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2024 Oct 27, 2024 Sunday, October 27, 2024 4:05:00 PM CDT October 27, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days