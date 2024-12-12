Permit-free concealed carry bill set to become law, takes effect July 4

BATON ROUGE - A bill to remove the permit requirement for concealed handgun carry in Louisiana received final approval from the legislature and is waiting on Governor Jeff Landry's signature on Wednesday.

The law, which takes effect July 4, 2024, allows any law-abiding citizen over 18 to own and concealed carry a weapon without the need for a permit or training.

"Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law. Constitutional Carry simply puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing," Landry posted Wednesday.

Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law. Constitutional Carry simply puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/UJNNOK5OiZ — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) February 28, 2024

The decision passed with seventy-four members voting in favor of the bill. Twenty-eight were opposed.

Those opposed expressed they're concerned about an increase in gun violence.

"Everyday, twelve children die from gun violence. That's atrocious," Representative Ed Larvadain said.

He went on to question the rest of the house, "Do we want eighteen-year-olds and young kids with mental health issues with these guns?"

Those in favor of the bill felt those claims were being exaggerated. Representative Danny McCormick said, the bill only changes one thing, which is that "you can put on your coat and carry that same firearm."

Editor's note: A former version of this story said Governor Landy signed the measure Wednesday. Landry's staff said he has not signed the bill, but plans to do so next week.