People still going to closed ER weeks later

BATON ROUGE - Six weeks after the closure of the Baton Rouge General-Mid City emergency room, medical responders are still doing their rounds picking up patients and bringing them to one less emergency room in the capital city.

However, those responders are going more concerned about about how many people still aren't aware about the ER's closing.

"We have responded to that location 8 times with people from the community just not being aware." says Mike Chutz of East Baton Rouge EMS.

Chutz is hoping the numbers of people still looking for care at the closed emergency room will taper off.

Officials said before the ER closed that urgent care clinics would pick up the slack. Adjustments have been made to staff and operating hours at those centers to accommodate.