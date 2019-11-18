Paralyzed woman waits nearly 45 mintues for help after fall

NEW ROADS- A dispatcher in Pointe Coupee Parish is being retrained and reprimanded after a situation that occurred less than 24 hours ago.

Emma Faure is paralyzed on one side. She was being pushed along the side of the road by her son-in-law Sunday night, when a driver of a truck hit him with the side view mirror. It caused Faure to spill out of her wheelchair into a ditch.

"Flipped clean head over heels," Faure said. "My foot was in the air, my head was on the ground."

Calls to 911 were made around 9 p.m., but a brand new dispatcher did not realize she needed to transfer the call to paramedics, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres. About 20 minutes later, people at the scene called Acadian Ambulance to find out what was taking so long, and that's when Acadian was first notified. Call logs indicated Acadian took the call around 9:20 p.m. It took paramedics about 18 minutes to get on scene.

Torres said the employee was verbally reprimanded and will be re-trained to prevent this from occurring again in the future. Faure hopes that's enough.

"I am human," Faure said. "I'm not a dog or a cat. This is an individual life that could have been tooken because of the lack of attention."

Tonight she is demanding an apology.

"I think more needs to be done so it doesn't happen again," Faure said.

The New Roads Police Department is looking for the driver of a dark colored truck that hit them on the side of the road. The Chief said the driver could face hit and run charges once he or she is caught.