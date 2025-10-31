Outback Steakhouse location on Jones Creek Road closes

66°
ST. GEORGE — The Outback Steakhouse location on Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge has permanently closed, a sign in the restaurant's window says.
All Outback branding has also been removed from the Jones Creek building.
The Australian-themed restaurant chain's other locations in the capital area, off South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge and off South Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales, remain open.
"Please visit our other Baton Rouge locations," the sign reads.
The Advocate reported that some of the location's employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other locations, and all will receive a transition bonus.
