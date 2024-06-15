79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Our Lady of the Lake hosting cancer survivor day celebration honoring patients, survivors, caretakers

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute is hosting a Cancer Survivor Day celebration at noon on Friday.

The second annual event is meant to honor cancer patients, cancer survivors, caretakers, family and friends. The event will feature guest speakers sharing their cancer stories, pet therapy, food, yoga and music.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Heart & Vascular Institute. Parking will be available in the parking garage near Entrance 2 on Hennessy Boulevard.

News
Our Lady of the Lake hosting cancer...
Our Lady of the Lake hosting cancer survivor day celebration honoring patients, survivors, caretakers
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute is hosting a Cancer Survivor Day celebration at noon on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 Friday, June 14, 2024 7:11:00 AM CDT June 14, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days