88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Our Lady of the Lake hosting cancer survivor day celebration honoring patients, survivors, caretakers

3 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 7:11 AM June 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute is hosting a Cancer Survivor Day celebration at noon on Friday.

The second annual event is meant to honor cancer patients, cancer survivors, caretakers, family and friends. The event will feature guest speakers sharing their cancer stories, pet therapy, food, yoga and music.

Trending News

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Heart & Vascular Institute. Parking will be available in the parking garage near Entrance 2 on Hennessy Boulevard.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days