Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church holds 5th annual 'Music on the Mount'
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church hosted its fifth annual "Music on the Mount" event on Saturday.
Members of the community came together for some live music, games and more family-friendly fun.
Organizers said the event serves as a great way to keep the community connected.
