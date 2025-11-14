78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Baton Rouge for series of 'Meat-Up' events

BATON ROUGE — The Weinermobile is in Louisiana! 

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is stopping by several events in and around the capital region through this weekend. 

The hot dog-shaped truck will be at two Shoppers Value locations in Baton Rouge on Thursday — 5355 Government Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 13555 Old Hammond Highway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The truck will have two more "Meat-Up" events at Shoppers Value locations on Friday — 5963 Plank Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 280 Main Street in Baker from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wienermobile will also stop by the Touch-a-Truck event hosted by the Junior League of New Orleans in Kenner on Saturday, as well as the Kenner Food Truck Festival on Sunday. 

2 days ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 Wednesday, November 12, 2025 7:57:00 AM CST November 12, 2025

