NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on opposing player

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL suspended former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver for spitting on an opposing player, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The suspension comes after Chase spat on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during a game on Sunday. 

Schefter said Chase denied spitting at Ramsey, but the league disagreed after reviewing video of the incident. 

News
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on opposing player
