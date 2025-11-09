New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'

ROSELAND -- Brand new, independent testing results given exclusively to the WBRZ Investigative Unit show the presence of PFA's, or "forever chemicals," in the Tangipahoa River and surrounding waterways weeks after an explosion at Smitty's Supply.

"It's highly carcinogenic and causes a lot of problems at very low levels," said independent tester Scott Smith, also known as "The Guy In The Blue Shirt."

The chemicals likely came from firefighting foam used to put out the massive fire at Smitty's that burned for two weeks.

"We're still early on, and this is all preliminary tests, but with that being said, we went 50 miles downstream, river miles, and detected PFAs and dioxins that far downstream."

Results from samples taken 50 miles downstream

Smith's findings were corroborated in the Attorney General and EPA's newly filed suit against Smitty's, which specifically mentions firefighting foam being discharged from the facility.

Exposure can cause serious health effects, including cancer, liver disease and fertility issues.

"They bio-accumulate. They don't go away, so it's very concerning whether you eat fish or have livestock on, especially the river banks, have pets drinking the water, playing in the water, humans playing in the water."

Though the EPA has contained more than 11 million gallons of discharge from Smitty's, both Smith and the lawsuit warn there is still a threat of more pollution washing out if there is heavy rain.

"Number one issue. There hasn't been a lot of heavy rain, but when there was heavy rain, my phone was blowing up with health symptoms and smells in the air."

Despite his results, Smith says there is good news.

"There's no need for people to panic because we can get answers as to what they may have been exposed to."

And, in his nearly 20 years of responding to these chemical disasters, he feels support from local officials, specifically Parish President Robby Miller.

"This is the first time, and may be the model example, of what elected officials can do, and understand, and start collaborating and working together. That's what's been missing."

Smith is hosting a community meeting tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Roseland for residents to get the latest information, including more on these results. Attorneys will also be there to answer legal questions.

The LDEQ said that the Tangipahoa River fully re-opened on Friday.