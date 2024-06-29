New pictures from fire at car dealership believed to have been caused by electrical malfunction

NAPOLEONVILLE - Six fire crews worked for hours Wednesday evening to put out a fire at a car dealership. Investigators believe the cause was electrical.

Napoleonville Fire Chief Don Blanchard said his department got a call that the Barbera Chevrolet was on fire around 6 p.m. When his crew got to the scene, flames were already through the roof of the building. Due to wind conditions and a large fuel supply inside the building, the fire spread and grew quickly.

Blanchard called in help from firefighters in Paincourtville, Labadieville, St. John, Pierre Part and Donaldsonville. He said due to the heat index combined with the heat from the fire made it important to rotate out crews fighting the flames.

The fire was extinguished before 8:30 p.m. The dealership was heavily damaged but no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal says the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.