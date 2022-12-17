Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.

“We get a lot of calls for service there for people that are using drugs or overdosing on drugs, and that’s a concern," Moore said. “If we are able to take action, to start with a notice of intent, or somewhat of a complaint, a notice. That could be followed by a lawsuit, and we’d like to get voluntary cooperation.”

Nearby businesses complain of loitering and littering from the motel guests. WBRZ went to the manager of Fairbridge Inn Express to ask for comment, but she asked us to leave.

After digging deeper, the city says they discovered the business is being operated without an occupational license. Situations like these are why the EBR Metro Council is in the process of rewriting the city ordinance for hotels and motels.

The office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has sent officials to the property to speak with an owner to no avail. Moore says city leaders are hoping the motel owners will cooperate.

“We want them to get the place in order, make it safe so you don’t have to take legal action and shut the whole place down, which may mean you may displace 100-200 people. So where are they gonna go?" Moore said.

Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said 27-year-old Maurice Mallory was arrested for the most recent killing at the motel.