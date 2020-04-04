Mosquitoes making their comeback

BATON ROUGE - So far their numbers are very low, but officials with the EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control say that can change in a hurry.

"[Mosquito populations] can change dramatically with this kind of warm weather and standing water," said Randy Vaeth with mosquito control.

It's unlikely recent freezing temperatures made any dent in their overall numbers this year. Vaeth said their populations can swell almost immediately, taking advantage of standing water often created by humans.

Night time spraying with bug trucks is still a way off according to Vaeth. However, EBR residents can call for a free spraying of their home lawn if they notice an abundance of the insects.