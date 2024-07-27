More victims found after Denham Springs man arrested for child porn, received additional charges

84°
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies uncovered new information on a man arrested back in December 2023 for possession of child pornography, leading to more charges.
Damien Gilpin, who was arrested back in December 2023 and received more charges in May from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, was booked with additional charges Thursday after more victims were found.
Gilpin received ten counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.
LPSO said detectives were able to locate multiple victims and several were from other countries. The investigation is still ongoing.
