90°
Latest Weather Blog
More victims found after Denham Springs man arrested for child porn, received additional charges
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies uncovered new information on a man arrested back in December 2023 for possession of child pornography, leading to more charges.
Damien Gilpin, who was arrested back in December 2023 and received more charges in May from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, was booked with additional charges Thursday after more victims were found.
Gilpin received ten counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.
Trending News
LPSO said detectives were able to locate multiple victims and several were from other countries. The investigation is still ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
17-year-old taken back into custody after alleged home invasion, aggravated assault
-
Fire department investigating overnight vacant house fire
-
Fire department investigating overnight vacant house fire
-
Firefighter rallies first responders to escort lost soldier back to Bogalusa
-
Downtown casino withdraws application to demolish historic building to make way for...