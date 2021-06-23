Monday morning video forecast

The first week of summer is starting with scattered showers.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers will be in and out all day long. Most of the activity will be light, but a few heavy downpours will be in the mix later today, mainly for areas south of Baton Rouge. About 70% of the viewing area will see rain before the day is over. Any rain or thick cloud cover will have temperatures bouncing back in forth between the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Late tonight, into the overnight hours we are looking out for more rain along a cold front. Showers will likely continue on and off overnight.

Up Next: Tuesday morning a cold front, will not be bringing any cold temperatures, it will just be a rainmaker for the area. The morning hours will have scattered showers until the front moves south of the area. Tuesday temperatures will be a bit cooler, maxing out in the mid 80s. Showers for the rest of the week will come from daytime heating and will be the most active in the hottest afternoon hours of the day. By Thursday, showers will be much more isolated and temperatures will heat up. Temperatures will be in the low 90s heading into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Claudette is still moving across the Carolinas and is set to emerge in the Atlantic later today. It will spin for a couple more days as it moves off to the north east away from the US over open water. There are no other active storms. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

