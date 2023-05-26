Latest Weather Blog
Marksville marshal murder trial begins Monday
MARKSVILLE – The trial for Derrick Stafford, one of the two city marshal’s charged in the November 2015 shooting death of at six-year-old, will begin Monday.
Stafford, along with Norris Greenhouse Jr., is charged with second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder after the shooting that started as a car chase.
The 2015 shooting followed a car chase. Six-year-old Jeremy Mardis was in the passenger seat as his father, Chris Few, attempted to flee from an officer in Rapides Parish. Marshals Stafford and Greenhouse Jr. are accused of pulling out their guns and shooting at Few after his car stopped.
Mardis was inside the car during the shooting and was hit by the bullets. He died as a result of his injuries sustained during the shooting. A body camera from one of the officers captured the shooting.
Jury selection for the trial begins at 9 a.m., Monday, March 13.
