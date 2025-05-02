Man who pleaded guilty to robbing Bluebonnet Boulevard bank sentenced to a dozen years in prison

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty to a 2024 armed robbery has been sentenced to more than 12½ years in prison.

In addition to a 151 month prison sentence, 40-year-old Jonathan Lanaute will also serve three years of supervised release and pay $20,000 in restitution after his bank robbery conviction for the May 3, 2024, robbery of United Community Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Lanaute went into the bank and said he needed to cash a check, but instead gave the teller a note telling her to "give me all the money in the cash register... before everybody die in here."

The teller then began dispensing $100 bills while Lanaute began messing with something in his pocket saying "hurry up, hurry up." In total, Lanaute left the bank with $20,000, federal court records say.

Law enforcement later identified a vehicle seen at the scene as one reported stolen near the bank the previous night. After being linked to the theft of a delivery driver's car, officers attempted to pull Lanaute over and he led deputies on a pursuit that resulted in the car driving into oncoming traffic.

Lanaute then ran another car off the road and drove in the wrong direction on the interstate, court records said. The pursuit of the vehicle ended when Lanaute crashed head-on into another car on the interstate before leading a pursuit on foot. When deputies apprehended him, he was found with more than $8,200.

When he was arrested in May, Lanaute was charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated flight from an officer for the bank robbery and armed robbery for the carjacking.