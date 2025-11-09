69°
Man who fatally shot another man on Gus Young Avenue takes plea deal, sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a deadly 2020 shooting on Gus Young Avenue was sentenced to 30 years in prison after taking a plea deal, court records show.
Armon Wilson, 27, was arrested in July 2020 for murder after Jerome Kinchen, 34, was found dead on Gus Young Avenue from gunshot wounds.
Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder responsive to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and possession of firearm on Tuesday. He will serve sentences of 15 years, 30 years and 20 years for the respective charges and will be serving the sentences concurrently.
