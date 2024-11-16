Man shot, killed one-year-old daughter before shooting himself following police chase, deputies say

CONVENT - Following a police chase Wednesday evening, a man shot and killed his one-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said the first call came from a woman requesting deputies to oversee a man collecting his belongings from a residence in Paulina, but he did not show up to retrieve them and the deputy left. Almost two hours later, the woman called back and requested a welfare check be performed on the man and her child, who had left.

Another hour later, the two were found in Ascension Parish.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said St James Parish deputies alerted his agency and Gonzales Police to track down the father and daughter.

“We got a location around our pop-n-go convenience store near Interstate 10 and Highway 44. Well, the vehicle wasn't there when we checked it, but we did but catch up with the vehicle later on Edenborn and the vehicle would not stop,” said Sheriff Webre.

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies followed the car to a cemetery back in St. James.

“Right before my deputies are able to get out their units, they hear shots fired, and that’s a game changer,” said Sheriff Webre.

Louisiana State Police later said the man, a 23-year-old, got out of the car and shot the young child before shooting himself. The girl died on the scene from her injuries. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office requested State Police take over the investigation.