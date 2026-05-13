Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading to reduced charges in death of woman outside Our Lady of the Lake

BATON ROUGE — On Monday, a man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his former domestic partner outside her job at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in March 2025.

Roland Domino, 61, pleaded guilty to killing Patricia Jackson after the pair had argued in the hospital parking lot. Domino was later found by Baton Rouge Police on the Mississippi River Bridge with a gun in his hand.

"I would like to say I’m sorry, and she didn’t deserve it," Domino said in court, which was attended by Jackson's daughter, grandson and granddaughter.

Domino was initially arrested on second-degree murder charges, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Last year, he pleaded not guilty by way of insanity, but Judge Tarvald Smith later found Domino fit to stand trial.