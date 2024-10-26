Man arrested several times before booked again for drug, firearm charges

BATON POLICE - Police arrested a man for alleged narcotics and firearms trafficking who has been arrested several times before after an investigation that started in September.

Richie Brown was arrested Wednesday for multiple drug and firearm charges following an investigation that began in September. In the course of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Brown's address on Monet Drive.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department found a handgun, multiple bags of marijuana, eight doses of MDMA, and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was arrested for several drug charges as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Arrest records show Brown has been arrested several times before for other drug charges as well as robbery.