Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball sets SEC record in big win over Alcorn State on Thursday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - LSU women’s basketball made history Thursday night in its 112-49 rout of Alcorn State.
The Tigers set a new SEC record for consecutive 100-plus point games by extending their streak to six to start the season, surpassing the mark they previously set in 2022-23 with five straight. The run also ties the NCAA record for consecutive 100-point performances, first established in 1982 by the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, a team that featured current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey as a player.
MiLaysia Fulwiley and Flau’Jae Johnson powered the Tigers offensively, each finishing with 18 points.
LSU moves to 6-0 on the season, while Alcorn falls to 2-3.
The Tigers are back on the court Friday, Nov. 28, to face Marist, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
Sports Video
-
Zachary upsets Denham Springs to advance to the quarterfinals
-
Central beats East Ascension to advance to quarterfinals
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
-
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl...