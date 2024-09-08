84°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU, SU gearing up for dual home openers this weekend
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Prep your tailgate offerings and get ready for contraflow, because both LSU and Southern hit their home turf for the home season kickoff tomorrow.
LSU is facing off against Nicholls starting at 6:30 p.m., and Southern is playing Savannah State at 6 p.m..
Local businesses such as L'Auberge are gearing up for a influx of crowds supporting both teams.
News
BATON ROUGE - Prep your tailgate offerings and get ready for contraflow, because both LSU and Southern hit their home... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child hurt in shooting on Barber Street
-
Gonzales Gun Show takes extra steps for safe gun sales and trades
-
Gonzales Primary employee jailed after alleged abuse of special needs student
-
New LSU police chief wants more security cameras, license plate readers on...
-
Baton Rouge filled with tailgaters for LSU, Southern home-openers