LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU soccer moved on to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history with Friday's comeback win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Iowa scored the first goal of the match in the 14th minute, but the Tigers answered quickly when midfielder Ida Hermansdottir scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute. Forward Ava Galligan took the lead for the Tigers with a 66th-minute near-post goal from six yards out.
LSU held on to win 2-1.
