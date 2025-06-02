87°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU set to play Dallas Baptist on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The LSU tigers baseball team will face the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.
This comes after a 7-0 win last night over Little Rock at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night. The game started late due to weather delays.
Dallas Baptist defeated Rhode Island 6-2 after a 10:59 p.m. start and will now face off against the purple and gold in the winners bracket less than 24 hours after finishing their last game in the early hours of Saturday morning.
News
BATON ROUGE — The LSU tigers baseball team will face the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts in a fiery show of smoke and...
-
Nine Tangipahoa Parish clerks cited for illegally selling tobacco to underage customers
-
Man hurt in shooting along Valley Street on Sunday
-
2une In Preview: 2nd Annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival coming to Clinton this...
-
2une In Preview: BR Alliance for Students' CHANGEMAKERS applications open next week...