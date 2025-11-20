80°
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball overcame a rough first half to win comfortably over Alcorn State, 107-81.
LSU was outrebounded by the Braves in the first half, and Alcorn had as much as a 7-point lead in the first half.
The Tigers took a 6-point lead at halftime, and they came out firing in the second half.
LSU outscored Alcorn State 57-37 in the second half en route to the 26-point victory.
LSU's Mike Nwoko led the team with 29 points and 9 rebounds. Nwoko shot 12-of-15 from the field.
In the win, the Tigers shot 56% from the field, 29% from three-point range and they had 43 rebounds to the Braves' 28.
LSU improves to 4-0 and will be back in action at the Maravich Center on Friday when they host Omaha.
