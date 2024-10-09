76°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
LSU remains ranked No. 13 after defeating South Alabama 42-10 on Sept. 28.
See the full list below:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami (FL)
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
11. Iowa State
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
18. Kansas State
18. Indiana
18. Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
LSU Tigers are set to play the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
News
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday. LSU... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested after fleeing from officers
-
Baton Rouge Police Department hosting K-9 competition demonstration Thursday
-
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
-
Deputies investigating fatal overnight crash on Highland Road that left 24-year-old mother...
-
REPORT: Saints QB Derek Carr expected to miss weeks with oblique injury