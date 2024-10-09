LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

LSU remains ranked No. 13 after defeating South Alabama 42-10 on Sept. 28.

See the full list below:

1. Texas

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami (FL)

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

11. Iowa State

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

18. Kansas State

18. Indiana

18. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pittsburgh

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

LSU Tigers are set to play the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.