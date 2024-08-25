Latest Weather Blog
LSU and Southern receive joint grant to protect EV infrastructure
BATON ROUGE - A team made up of faculty and researchers from both LSU and Southern has received a grant to increase security of EV infrastructure.
LSU's cybersecurity expert Elias Bou-Harb said he and his co-authors for a research paper discovered almost 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations were online and could be accessed remotely, potentially affected their software or hardware.
Bou-Harb teamed up with Sudhir Trivedi, the chair of computer science at Southern University, to try and learn more about and address this problem.
Together, the two applied for a $1.2 million grant through the National Science Foundation to extend their research and make cybersecurity education available for minority-serving institutions around the country.
"Together, we will go deep into the security of these electric vehicle charging management stations from a digital forensics perspective and network security perspective,” Bou-Harb said. “I think we all remember what happened with CrowdStrike last month. Our project will help prevent also those accidental bugs that could have truly disastrous consequences.”
