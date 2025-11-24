Louisiana State Troopers investigating two separate fatal Friday night crashes

Prairieville - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating two separate fatal Friday night crashes, according to a press release by the Louisiana State Police.

The first incident occurred near LA Highway 42 at Muddy Creek Road in Ascension Parish and resulted in the death of 20-year-old Matthew Shields and the arrest of 45-year-old Danny Tabor, Jr.

According to police, Tabor, traveling eastbound on the highway in a 2007 Ford F-150, attempted to make a left turn onto Muddy Creek Road, putting him directly in the path of Shields, who was traveling westbound on a 2025 Yamaha motorcycle.

Shields sustained serious injuries from the resulting collision and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Tabor was uninjured and arrested on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to yield left turn, and expired MVI.

The second incident occurred near LA Highway 67 at Rolling Acres Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado struck Hezzie McCaleb, who was walking near the center of the road. McCaleb was left seriously injured from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Both crashes remain under investigation.