Kenilworth residents among Wednesday's flood victims, some facing high water damage for second time

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, energy providers in south Louisiana are reporting over 53,000 power outages.

Lafourche stands out as the Parish with the leading number of outages, where over 22,000 remain in the dark.

Most of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish has power, with the exception of about 76 customers.

But on Thursday morning, many EBR residents face yet another storm-related challenge. After Hurricane Ida's impact on the area, Nicholas brought more flooding to the region Wednesday.

Parts of the LSU area were so inundated by water that some residents were spotted using boats to access streets such as East Boyd Drive. (pictured below)

Homeowners in the Kenilworth area also saw extensive flooding Wednesday (pictured below), many of these individuals wearied after experiencing similar flooding in May of 2016.

As Nicholas brought heavy rain to Baton Rouge, some residents watched flood waters creep into homes that they'd worked to rebuild only five years earlier.

On Thursday, Nicholas continues to have an effect on Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Meteorologists say the potential of more rain continues and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all local parishes except for Amite, East Feliciana, Pike, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.

Here is what it feels like this morning, with a look at satellite and radar. Your forecast, @WBRZ | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/9iCQd0bROK — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 16, 2021

