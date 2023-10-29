68°
Juvenile shot during apparent home invasion
PRAIRIEVILLE- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating reports of a home invasion that occurred Thursday around five in the morning.
A juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital after the reported home invasion on Northwood Alley off Highway 73. That's located between Airline Highway and I-10. Investigators said three men entered the house wearing masks demanding money.
"A struggle ensued with the people who entered the home and the residents there," Col. Bobby Webre said. "A 15-year-old tried to help his uncle. One of the perpetrators shot the 15 year old kid in the bicep and broke his arm."
Currently, the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office's Criminal Investigation Division or CID is investigating.
