34°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile hurt in shooting along North 35th Street on Sunday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting along North 35th Street on Sunday night, first responders said.
Sources said the shooting happened near the corner of North 35th and Zion streets around 8:30 p.m.
The juvenile victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The circumstances around the shooting have not been released.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
News
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting along North 35th Street on Sunday night, first responders said.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed hotel and conference center coming to Denham Springs
-
LDH reports public exposure to measles at New Orleans airport on Sunday
-
Baton Rouge General employee arrested for allegedly stealing elderly woman's bank cards
-
LPSO: Deputy who logged onto law enforcement database to stalk victim fired,...
-
Mother of deceased inmate suing warden of Dixon Correctional Institute after her...