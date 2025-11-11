34°
Juvenile hurt in shooting along North 35th Street on Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting along North 35th Street on Sunday night, first responders said. 

Sources said the shooting happened near the corner of North 35th and Zion streets around 8:30 p.m. 

The juvenile victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

