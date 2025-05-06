Jenny Richardson Fore wins judgeship for 21st JDC juvenile court

Jenny Richardson Fore was elected as judge on the 21st Judicial District juvenile court bench Saturday night, according to complete but unofficial results.

Fore and Jessica C. Ledet initially advanced to a runoff to replace Blair Edwards, who was elected last year to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The position covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes. Fore won with 63% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

Fore, from Livingston Parish, formerly clerked for Edwards in juvenile court and is an assistant public defender.

Ledet is from St. Helena Parish and is the prosecutor for the town of Independence in Tangipahoa Parish. She also represents parents in the 21st Judicial District court for children in need of care.