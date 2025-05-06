69°
Latest Weather Blog
Jenny Richardson Fore wins judgeship for 21st JDC juvenile court
Related Story
Jenny Richardson Fore was elected as judge on the 21st Judicial District juvenile court bench Saturday night, according to complete but unofficial results.
Fore and Jessica C. Ledet initially advanced to a runoff to replace Blair Edwards, who was elected last year to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The position covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes. Fore won with 63% of the vote with all precincts reporting.
Fore, from Livingston Parish, formerly clerked for Edwards in juvenile court and is an assistant public defender.
Ledet is from St. Helena Parish and is the prosecutor for the town of Independence in Tangipahoa Parish. She also represents parents in the 21st Judicial District court for children in need of care.
News
Jenny Richardson Fore was elected as judge on the 21st Judicial District juvenile court bench Saturday night, according to complete... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7
-
Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where...
-
Rayne Police officer shot, killed; State Police investigating
-
Electronic surveillance used to build case against stepson in man's killing
-
BRPD responding to reported shooting at AM Food Mart
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in