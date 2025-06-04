Investigative Unit: Two DCI inmates brutally attacked in six months, one fatally

JACKSON - For the second time in six months, an inmate at Dixon Correctional in Jackson has been brutally attacked by another inmate.

Most recently with the near-fatal attack at the end of April.

Inmate Tedrick Carter was charged with attempted murder and first-degree rape.

According to his arrest warrant, Carter said that evening he was intoxicated, but did not say by what and had been talking to himself. His cellmate, who Carter says was naked, told him to quiet down. They began fighting and Carter said he knocked his cellmate unconscious and then stomped on his head. He also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim with his finger.

The victim survived, but doctors at OLOL say he has a traumatic brain injury. He has been on a ventilator since the incident, and his family has been advised about hospice.

The attack comes after an inmate was stabbed to death at the facility in November. In that case, four inmates were indicted for killing or helping facilitate the killing of Cornelius Kelly.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has received information about another inmate-on-inmate rape and assault that happened in April, however the only information DOC could provide is that they were investigating.

The victim of the most recent attack, who is still hospitalized, has been granted compassionate release due to his condition. Carter was moved back to Dixon.