Four inmates indicted for murder in fatal stabbing at Dixon Correctional

JACKSON - Four Dixon Correctional inmates have been indicted on murder charges one week after a fatal stabbing that happened in the prison's yard.
Inmate Joseph Constance was indicted for second-degree murder connected to the stabbing death of 39-year-old Cornelius Kelly.
Three other inmates, Taylor Williams, Arsenio Wells and Terrell Holmes, were indicted for second-degree murder as well, but District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla says they will be tried for principal to second-degree murder.
D'Aquilla said the attack was caught on camera and Kelly was stabbed three times. East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies are still investigating and more people may be charged.
