In wake of declining sales, no plans for Bayou Country Superfest to return in 2020

BATON ROUGE - After years of diminishing returns, Bayou Country Superfest is on indefinite hiatus.

Organizers announced Monday that there are no plans for the festival to return in 2020 or beyond. 

Are we disappointed? Yes," Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo said. "Are we hoping that something like this or that comes back in the future? Absolutely."

It was reported last year that sales for the event had been on the decline ever since it temporarily left the capital area due to renovations at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

"Getting out of that year to year routine and going to New Orleans for a couple of years and coming back to Baton Rouge might have been a little bit of an impact," Arrigo said. "Plus the fact that it went from three days to two days, was an impact on the attendance.

Despite returning to Baton Rouge last year, attendance was down to about 50,000, roughly half of its 2016 numbers. Last year's lineup included Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Cassadee Pope, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice and Parish County Line.

1 day ago Monday, January 27 2020

