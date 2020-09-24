I-10 West reopened following nearly 18 hour clean-up of Basin Bridge accident

WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, I-10 West has reopened.

The interstate had been closed at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) for a nearly 18-hour clean-up following a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday.

UPDATE: Crash clear on Basin Bridge, traffic is no longer diverted off at LA 415! — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 22, 2020

Every morning, viewers can watch frequent traffic updates on 2une In from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Additional updates are available throughout the day by following WBRZ traffic on Twitter.