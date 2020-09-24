71°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 West reopened following nearly 18 hour clean-up of Basin Bridge accident
Related Story
WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, I-10 West has reopened.
The interstate had been closed at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) for a nearly 18-hour clean-up following a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday.
UPDATE: Crash clear on Basin Bridge, traffic is no longer diverted off at LA 415!— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 22, 2020
Every morning, viewers can watch frequent traffic updates on 2une In from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Additional updates are available throughout the day by following WBRZ traffic on Twitter.
News
WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, I-10 West has reopened. The interstate had been... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents face flooding yet again, thanks to Tropical Storm Beta
-
Iberville Parish Bars reopen in time for game day
-
Flooding in Lake Maurepas forcing wildlife out into neighborhoods
-
Metro Council defers annexation of Willow Ridge homes from St. George into...
-
Waterway improvements to start early 2021
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus