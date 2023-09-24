House fire that caused thousands in damages Wednesday night reignites early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe an arsonist is to blame after a home that sustained major fire damage on Wednesday caught fire again the very next morning.

The house on Eaton Street off Winbourne Avenue received $10,000 in damage after the fire Wednesday afternoon. Two people lived in the home but were not present at the time of either fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Thursday that they suspect arson was the cause of both fires, though it's unclear whether they've developed a suspect in either incident.