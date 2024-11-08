Historic mayoral runoff will elect first Black mayor in Gonzales

GONZALES — For the first time in its history, two candidates are headed into a runoff to become Gonzales' first Black mayor.

Timothy "Tim" Riley and Kemlyn Bailey Lomas, both Democrats, will face off in the December election, both hoping to inspire voter turnout and make history in the process.

Both candidates said they are intensifying their campaigns and taking a different approach to their strategies.

“The voters that didn’t get out, we’re going to get them out. Voters that would normally stay home they’re going to go and vote for us because the voters are inspired,” Riley said.

Both Riley and Lomas say that the challenges they will face are bringing voters out again after the general election and reaching those undecided voters. Lomas said she is opening up her headquarters to all voters.

“I’ve engaged with you on your front door, so I want you to come see me at mine. Let’s see me at my office doing what I do – watch me work,” Lomas said.

Each candidate says the election of a Black mayor is a milestone for the city and both understand the significance of this race.

“Yes it would be historic but I just care about people, we all are human, we are all God’s greatest creation,” Riley said.

“History has been made with the fact that we will have an African-American mayor, but I’m trying to make it a double whammy and that's basically African American and first female,” Lomas said.

Mayoral candidate Terance Irvin (D), who didn't make the runoff, said he has not yet spoken to either candidate but said he is open to endorsing either candidate if they seek it.

"They're excellent individuals and at this point in time, I'm waiting to hear from them if they're interested in endorsement. When that time comes we'll go from there," Irvin said.

The runoff election is Dec. 7.