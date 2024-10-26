Good 2 Eat: Cheesy meat and potato chowder and snickerdoodle casserole

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Cheesy Meat and Potato Chowder

1 lb. ground beef

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

1 Tbsp. basil

1 Tbsp. parsley

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 Tbsp. butter, divided

3 cups beef stock

3 cups potatoes, diced

¼ cups all purpose flour

12 oz. white cheddar cheese, grated

1-½ cups milk

kosher salt and pepper to taste

¼ cups sour cream

Green onions for garnish

In a 3-qt. saucepan, brown beef over medium-high heat; drain and set aside.

In the same saucepan over medium heat, sauté Creole seasoning, onion, carrots, celery, basil and parsley in 1 tablespoon butter until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add garlic into pot, and cook for 1 minute.

Add stock, potatoes and beef; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

In a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour; cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

Reduce heat to low. Add cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from the heat; blend in sour cream. Garnish with green onions.

Snickerdoodle Cobbler

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

3/4 cup milk

2 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

2 1/4 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

1 1/2 cups hot water

Topping:

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread melted butter in a 9×13 baking pan.

Whisk milk, vanilla, and sugar in a large bowl. Add flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon; whisk until just combined.

Spoon batter over butter, careful not to mix. Sprinkle brown sugar over batter.

Gently pour hot water over the batter and sugar.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and mostly set.

Mix topping sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over hot cobbler.

Let cool slightly before serving.