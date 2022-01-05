Latest Weather Blog
GLENN SIMS GRAND JURY
CLINTON - A grand jury chose not to formally charge a sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a burglar who stole food from a convenience store.
Tuesday marked the second round of grand jury proceedings for the fatal deputy-involved shooting in East Feliciana Parish that left Christopher Whitfield dead. The deputy who shot Whitfield, Glenn Sims Sr., was cleared by law enforcement but was facing a potential trial for second-degree murder.
The 12-person grand jury returned a no true bill Tuesday afternoon, meaning they did not believe there was enough evidence to bring the case to trail.
Whitfield was shot in October while stealing raw chicken from a gas station convenience store. Whitfield was running from law enforcement after the break-in and was accidentally shot during a scuffle with Sims, the sheriff's office said.
Sims had at least three convictions for various crimes under his belt at the time of the shooting.
Whitfield's family says he had a diagnosed mental illness, a fact which they say was well-known in his community. Whitfield has a criminal history and had been released from jail early last year.
Sims remains under administrative leave as the Whitfield's consider a civil lawsuit.
