Giving the gift of warmth: Pat's Coats for Kids distribution day 2018
BATON ROUGE - Friday is distribution day for this year's Pat's Coats for Kids.
The WBRZ warehouse has rows of coats waiting to be given to children in the Baton Rouge area. For 30 years, Pat's Coats for Kids has helped children in several parishes by providing warm coats to children who don't have one or whose parents can't afford one.
Since its inception more than a million dollars has been received, reflecting close to 250,000 coats purchased and distributed to 125 schools.
School counselors and administrators will be picking up the coats throughout the day to be distributed to students at their respective schools.
