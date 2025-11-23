GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown

DUTCHTOWN — If you have ever wanted to try a new activity that lifts you up, there is a place in Ascension Parish that will do just that. If your workout routine is feeling a little grounded, Gym Fit in Dutchtown is here to help.

Tucked inside Dutchtown, this studio turns fitness into a full-on aerial adventure.

Owner Heather Roberts tells WBRZ that the class is for all levels of experience and is a serious workout.

“So it’s a lot of pulling muscles and a lot of people consider or refer to it as ribbons.. It’s two pieces of fabric that you can climb you can pose from.”

It may look like something straight out of Cirque du Soleil, but at Gym Fit, beginners are not just welcome, they’re expected.

From your core to your arms, to muscles you didn’t even know existed, aerial silks work everything. And somehow, it still feels more like play than a workout.

“It’s a great workout… a lot of core, upper body strength, and then with the climbing you get your lower body as well," Roberts said.