92°
Latest Weather Blog
Geismar man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Gonzales home
Related Story
GEISMAR — A Geismar man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man outside a Gonzales home earlier this week.
Kevin Chambers, 25, was arrested after another man was brought to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot outside a home on Hackett Canal Drive.
Ascension Parish deputies said that the man was shot by a family acquaintance, later identified as Chambers, around 4:30 p.m. after the pair got into an argument.
After gunfire was exchanged, deputies said that Chambers left the scene and drove himself to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Chambers was booked on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons charges.
News
GEISMAR — A Geismar man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man outside a Gonzales home earlier... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Backups on Airline Highway after crash near Siegen Lane
-
Tangipahoa inmate back in custody after walking off job site Thursday afternoon
-
2une In Previews: Councilman's 'Father's in 5' event
-
Committee approves adjusted school start times, proposal to head to school board
-
2une In Previews: Sean Wallace Youth Football Camp
Sports Video
-
Louisiana natives return home to suit up for the New Orleans Saints
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...