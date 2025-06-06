92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Geismar man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Gonzales home

Related Story

GEISMAR — A Geismar man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man outside a Gonzales home earlier this week.

Kevin Chambers, 25, was arrested after another man was brought to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot outside a home on Hackett Canal Drive.

Ascension Parish deputies said that the man was shot by a family acquaintance, later identified as Chambers, around 4:30 p.m. after the pair got into an argument.

After gunfire was exchanged, deputies said that Chambers left the scene and drove himself to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chambers was booked on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons charges.

News
Geismar man arrested on attempted murder charges...
Geismar man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Gonzales home
GEISMAR — A Geismar man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man outside a Gonzales home earlier... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 Tuesday, June 03, 2025 2:03:00 PM CDT June 03, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days