BATON ROUGE - Galatoire’s Bistro Executive Chef Kelley McCann came by News 2 at 4 Tuesday evening to bring a soup recipe sure to be a hit this winter, even if the temperatures have to drop to match the season.

Galatoire’s Bistro: Crawfish & Spinach Soup

Ingredients

1 lb.peeled, cleaned crawfish tails

1 pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 can cream of celery soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

3/4 cup butter

1 8 0z. carton sour cream

1 small can Rotel tomatoes

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tbs.'s fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Procedures

Saute the onion in the butter until tender. Add the tomatoes w/ liquid and salt and cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the crawfish and cook for 10 more minutes. Add the soups and a little water, to desired consistency, and cook on low heat for 30 minutes. Add the spinach, sour cream and parsley and cook for 10 minutes more.

To learn more about Galatoire’s Bistro such as hours of operation and menu items, visit their website at www.galatoiresbistro.com.