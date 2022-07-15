Latest Weather Blog
'From the curbside to the country club:' Fentanyl use on the increase across Baton Rouge
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Jessika Brooks stays in one of the hotels on Airline Highway near I-12 in Baton Rouge, known as a hotspot where drug users gather. Brooks has overdosed and now carries Narcan, the fentanyl recovery medication, with her.
"It's saved a lot of lives around here. Anybody that's overdosed, I've saved," Brooks said. "Sometimes I use Narcan, sometimes a hand and a prayer."
Community advocate and recovery specialist Tonja Myles distributes free Narcan throughout the area.
"[Fentanyl] is being used in our communities and it's taking out people like no other drug has," Myles said.
She says fentanyl is a cheap synthetic opiate and is being mixed with other drugs to make them more powerful.
"We're seeing marijuana, opioids and meth. All these drugs being laced with fentanyl," Myles said.
153 people have already died from overdoses in East Baton Rouge Parish. Last year, it was 311.
And even though this area of Airline Highway is known for drug users, Myles says fentanyl can be found all over Baton Rouge.
"We're seeing from the curbside to the country club, Highland Road to Hollywood Street. There are some places that are dying, but it's all over the place."
For emergency help for those using fentanyl, you can call the new nationwide hotline 9-8-8.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chase Towers downtown being renovated into multi-use building
-
Hockey fans ecstatic as a local team could be returning to Baton...
-
Erosion complaint sits untouched; homeowner frustrated over delay
-
Power fully restored to busy Government Street intersection after early morning crash
-
Battle to get custody of girl in high-profile rape case playing out...
Sports Video
-
McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming...
-
LSU women's basketball assistant Bob Starkey looking to enhance the programs trajectory
-
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors
-
Sports2-a-Days: Istrouma Indians
-
Video: LSU commit Kaleb Jackson sits down with Sports2's Corey Rholdon to...